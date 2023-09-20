Sians Shell Fire And Rescue Unit In Orikhiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army shelled the building of a fire and rescue unit.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Last night, the invaders fired again at Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging the building of the fire and rescue unit. The equipment was not damaged, and the personnel were not injured", the statement said.
Read also: Russia throws 10,000 paratroopers into grinder near Zaporizhzhia as line infantry - British intelligence
As reported, the Russian army fired at a unit of the State Emergency Service in Kozacha Lopan, in the Kharkiv region.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107102980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.