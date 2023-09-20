Sians Shell Fire And Rescue Unit In Orikhiv

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the invaders fired again at Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging the building of the fire and rescue unit. The equipment was not damaged, and the personnel were not injured", the statement said.

As reported, the Russian army fired at a unit of the State Emergency Service in Kozacha Lopan, in the Kharkiv region.