Umerov, Tin Diss Battlefield Needs, Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said he has held substantive talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
He announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"We discussed Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield as well as security guarantees," Umerov wrote.
He also thanked the United States and personally Austin for invaluable help in the fight against Russian invaders.
Photo: Umerov/Facebook
