Azerbaijan Lists Victims Of Ongoing Armenian Mine Terror

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. A total of 314
people became victims of mine terror in the territories of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation between November 10, 2020, and
September 19, 2023, Trend reports.
Of them, 61 people (civilian - 48, military - 13) were killed
and 253 (civilian - 101, military - 152) were injured.
A total of 197 people were affected by mine terror between
November 10, 2020 and December 14, 2021. The total number of deaths
was 36 (civilian - 29, military - 7) and 161 (civilian - 52,
military - 109) were wounded. During the period from December 15,
2022 to February 04, 2022, seven people were victims of mine
terror. One civilian was killed, and six people (civilians and four
military personnel) were wounded. In addition, from February 5,
2022, to April 6, 2022, six people (civilians and five military
personnel) were wounded as a result of mine explosions. During the
period from April 7, 2022, to May 18, 2022, 12 people were victims
of mine terror. Two civilians were killed and 10 were injured
(civilians - 7, military - 3).
During the period from May 19, 2022 to August 18, 2022, 11
people suffered from Armenia's mine terror. One serviceman was
killed and 10 were injured (8 civilians and 2 military). From
August 19, 2022, to September 23, 2022, 22 people were victims of
mine terror. Two servicemen were killed, and 20 were wounded
(civilians: 2, military - 18). Between September 24, 2022, and
October 3, 2022, five people became victims of mine terror. Two
civilians were killed, and three civilians were injured. Between
October 4, 2022, and November 10, 2022, a total of 11 people were
victims of mine terror in Armenia. One civilian was killed, and 10
were wounded (civilians - 6, military - 4).
From November 11, 2022 to January 06, 2023, Armenia's mine
terror victimized nine people. One serviceman was killed, and eight
were wounded (civilians: 4, military - 4). From January 7, 2023 to
March 14, 2023, five people became victims of mine terror. Two
people were killed (civilian - 1, military - 1), and three were
wounded (civilian - 1, military - 2). Between March 15, 2023, and
June 12, 2023, a total of 16 people became victims of mine terror.
Seven people died (civilian - 6, military - 1), 9 were wounded
(civilian - 6, military - 3). From June 13, 2023 to August 23,
2023, mine explosions injured 2 people (civilian - 1, military -
1). From August 24, 2023 to September 11, 2023, a mine explosion
affected 3 people (civilian - 2, military - 1). From September 12,
2023 to September 19, 2023, Armenia's mine terror suffered 8
casualties. A total of six civilians were killed and two servicemen
were wounded.
Areas cleared of mines and other explosive devices:
970,551,604 square meters
(97,055 hectares)
Number of mines and other explosives found: 94,244 in total.
Anti-personnel mines: 29,617
Anti-tank mines: 17,048
Unexploded ordnance: 47,579 items
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh
economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful
population returning to the territories liberated from occupation,
civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works,
and our military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed
formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the
use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the
Azerbaijani Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets
during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result
of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village
of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying
employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got
blown up on a mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed
groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed
[under the trilateral statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist
attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,
Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar
Zamanov, died on the spot.