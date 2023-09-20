Azerbaijan Lists Victims Of Ongoing Armenian Mine Terror

Of them, 61 people (civilian - 48, military - 13) were killed and 253 (civilian - 101, military - 152) were injured.

A total of 197 people were affected by mine terror between November 10, 2020 and December 14, 2021. The total number of deaths was 36 (civilian - 29, military - 7) and 161 (civilian - 52, military - 109) were wounded. During the period from December 15, 2022 to February 04, 2022, seven people were victims of mine terror. One civilian was killed, and six people (civilians and four military personnel) were wounded. In addition, from February 5, 2022, to April 6, 2022, six people (civilians and five military personnel) were wounded as a result of mine explosions. During the period from April 7, 2022, to May 18, 2022, 12 people were victims of mine terror. Two civilians were killed and 10 were injured (civilians - 7, military - 3).

During the period from May 19, 2022 to August 18, 2022, 11 people suffered from Armenia's mine terror. One serviceman was killed and 10 were injured (8 civilians and 2 military). From August 19, 2022, to September 23, 2022, 22 people were victims of mine terror. Two servicemen were killed, and 20 were wounded (civilians: 2, military - 18). Between September 24, 2022, and October 3, 2022, five people became victims of mine terror. Two civilians were killed, and three civilians were injured. Between October 4, 2022, and November 10, 2022, a total of 11 people were victims of mine terror in Armenia. One civilian was killed, and 10 were wounded (civilians - 6, military - 4).

From November 11, 2022 to January 06, 2023, Armenia's mine terror victimized nine people. One serviceman was killed, and eight were wounded (civilians: 4, military - 4). From January 7, 2023 to March 14, 2023, five people became victims of mine terror. Two people were killed (civilian - 1, military - 1), and three were wounded (civilian - 1, military - 2). Between March 15, 2023, and June 12, 2023, a total of 16 people became victims of mine terror. Seven people died (civilian - 6, military - 1), 9 were wounded (civilian - 6, military - 3). From June 13, 2023 to August 23, 2023, mine explosions injured 2 people (civilian - 1, military - 1). From August 24, 2023 to September 11, 2023, a mine explosion affected 3 people (civilian - 2, military - 1). From September 12, 2023 to September 19, 2023, Armenia's mine terror suffered 8 casualties. A total of six civilians were killed and two servicemen were wounded.

Areas cleared of mines and other explosive devices:

970,551,604 square meters

(97,055 hectares)

Number of mines and other explosives found: 94,244 in total.

Anti-personnel mines: 29,617

Anti-tank mines: 17,048

Unexploded ordnance: 47,579 items

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement].

The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov, died on the spot.