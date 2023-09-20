Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:11 GMT

ADB Releases Inflation Forecast For Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2023 at the level of 10 percent, Trend reports.

The bank's data shows that the inflation forecast in Azerbaijan for 2024 will be 8.5 percent.

