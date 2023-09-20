ADB Releases Inflation Forecast For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) forecasts average annual inflation in
Azerbaijan in 2023 at the level of 10 percent, Trend reports.
The bank's data shows that the inflation forecast in Azerbaijan
for 2024 will be 8.5 percent.
