ADB Publishes Forecast On Azerbaijan's GDP Growth


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) expects Azerbaijan's GDP growth to reach 2.2 percent in 2023, Trend reports.

The bank's data shows that GDP growth in Azerbaijan will amount to 2.6 percent in 2024.

