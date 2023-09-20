ADB Publishes Forecast On Azerbaijan's GDP Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) expects Azerbaijan's GDP growth to reach 2.2
percent in 2023, Trend reports.
The bank's data shows that GDP growth in Azerbaijan will amount
to 2.6 percent in 2024.
Will be updated
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.