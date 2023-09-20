Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:11 GMT

Aptnditions Set For Peacekeepingntingent To Perform Its Duties- Azerbaijani Mod


9/20/2023 3:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The peacekeeping contingent is being provided with necessary conditions to fulfill its duties, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing today, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search