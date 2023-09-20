Aptnditions Set For Peacekeepingntingent To Perform Its Duties- Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The
peacekeeping contingent is being provided with necessary conditions
to fulfill its duties, the head of the press service of the
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a
briefing today, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.