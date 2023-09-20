Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Units Ranize In Populated Areas


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenian Armed Forces units are being reorganized in residential areas, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during today's briefing, Trend reports.

Will be updated

