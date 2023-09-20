Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Unit In Tapakand In Azerbaijan's Tartar Direction Neutralized - Mod (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The military unit of the Armenian armed forces located in Tapakand village in Tartar direction was neutralized, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

