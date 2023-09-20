Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Forcibly Engaging Civilians In Battle - Azerbaijani Mod


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenian armed forces, running low on ammunition, are trying to attract civilians from the Karabakh economic region to fighting positions by forcibly arming them, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

