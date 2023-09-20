Armenian Armed Forces Forcibly Engaging Civilians In Battle - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenian armed
forces, running low on ammunition, are trying to attract civilians
from the Karabakh economic region to fighting positions by forcibly
arming them, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Will be updated
