Information About Aghdere Shelling Does Notrrespond To Reality - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Information of
the Armenian side about shelling of Aghdere settlement does not
correspond to reality, Spokesman for the Defense Ministry of
Azerbaijan Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.