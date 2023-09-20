Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Information About Aghdere Shelling Does Notrrespond To Reality - Azerbaijani Mod


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Information of the Armenian side about shelling of Aghdere settlement does not correspond to reality, Spokesman for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports.

Will be updated

