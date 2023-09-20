Armenia Does Not Take Any Steps Towards Peace - Turkish General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenia itself
forces Azerbaijan to carry out anti-terrorist activities in the
region, Turkish Army Major General Ozgur Tor told Trend .
He noted that Armenia has not taken any steps for peace after
the second Karabakh war.
"It only continued to buy weapons, mined the territories of
Azerbaijan. Haunted by revanchist sentiments, Armenia delayed peace
processes. But it made a mistake. Armenia forgot that it is located
in the South Caucaregion. It has no one to turn to for
support," Tor said.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh
economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful
population returning to the territories liberated from occupation,
civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works,
and our military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed
formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the
use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the
Azerbaijani Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets
during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result
of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village
of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying
employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got
blown up on a mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed
groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed
[under the trilateral statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist
attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,
Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar
Zamanov, died on the spot.
