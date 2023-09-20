Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Units Target Civilians - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office


9/20/2023 3:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenian Armed Forces units are once again targeting civilians, senior prosecutor of the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Kanan Zeynalov said during a briefing held today, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102967

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search