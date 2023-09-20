Middlerridor To Allow Expanding Pace Of Trade Between Most Vital Markets - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) will
increase the pace of trade between the most important markets,
almost halving the time required to transport goods by sea, said
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the General
Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.
Tokayev focused on the need for new assessments that will solve
pressing global economic problems while ensuring the right to
development.
"To achieve this, we need an open, transparent, and inclusive
multilateral trading system based on the principles and rules of
the WTO. We also need to think about improving global food
security," he said.
As the President of Kazakhstan noted, last year, almost 10
percent of the world's population faced the problem of hunger.
"The voluntary exchange of information on food security,
including production volumes as well as the export and import of
food products, should be intensified. We must work together to
ensure transparent monitoring of international funding for
responses to food crises," he said.
Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is ready to act as a regional food
supply hub.
"For this, we have all the necessary resources, infrastructure,
and logistics. Kazakhstan is already a reliable link through which
about 80 percent of land transit traffic between Asia and Europe
passes. The Trans-Caspian international transport route-the
so-called "Middle Corridor"-can significantly strengthen
interaction between East and West. This route will increase the
pace of trade between key markets, almost halving the time required
to transport goods by sea," he added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
