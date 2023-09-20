DEPIX UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY 'STYLEDRIVE' AT DEVELOP3D LIVE IN WARWICK, UK

"Imagine wanting your design to echo the aggression of a great white or the sleekness of a stealth fighter. With StyleDrive, it's as simple as drag, drop, and watch your vision come alive," beams Philip Lunn, Depix CEO.

With the unique ability to infuse the essence of up to five images into one, while having the option of maintaining the camera view and the shape of the original subject, StyleDrive grants designers, artists, and marketers unparalleled stylistic influence. Tailor the perfect image, tell a potent story, and encapsulate your design thinking seamlessly.

Catch a glimpse of the future of design at Develop3D Live and witness the art of the possible with Depix's StyleDrive.

For a live demo and more information, visit Depix at Stand B16 or request a meeting here .

