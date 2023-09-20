Promotedge Secures Marketing Mandate For Style Baazar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) We're thrilled to share some exciting news with you! PromotEdge, a leading integrated marketing solutions provider, has just teamed up with Style Baazar, a renowned fashion retailer, in a strategic partnership that promises to shape the future of their brand.
Under this exciting collaboration, PromotEdge is taking on the marketing mandate for Style Baazar, and they're ready to bring their extensive expertise in variaspects of digital marketing to the table.
Together, PromotEdge and Style Baazar are embarking on a journey that involves a comprehensive strategic plan designed to elevate the brand in multiple ways. Their fowill span across digital content creation, managing social media, employing performance marketing strategies, and harnessing the power of influencer marketing, all aimed at molding Style Baazar's brand identity.
The joint mission is to bolster Style Baazar's digital presence, creating content that truly resonates with their core audience, optimizing their social media profiles, implementing data-driven performance marketing tactics, and engaging influential voices to craft a brand image that feels both relatable and aspirational.
Saurav Agarwal, the CEO of PromotEdge, is brimming with enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We're not just here for typical marketing; we're fully committed to steering Style Baazar toward success by blending creativity and strategy seamlessly." Siddhantt Khemani, the CMO of Style Baazar, shares this excitement, saying, "PromotEdge's multifaceted approach aligns perfectly with Style Baazar's vision. Their expertise in these crucial areas will empower our brand, enablingto form meaningful connections with our customers in innovative and impactful ways."
This partnership between PromotEdge and Style Baazar is set to redefine the fashion retail landscape. Together, they're on a mission to create an unforgettable brand journey, bringing style and innovation to the forefront of the fashion industry. Stay tuned for more exciting developments!
Company :-PromotEdge - Branding & Digital Marketing Agency
User :- Saurav Agarwal
Email :
Phone :-09836334435 Url :-
