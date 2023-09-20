Radisson Blu Khambi Delhi NCR Introduces Their Excive Membership Program, Flavour Club

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kaushambi - Delhi NCR, September 2023 || Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR and Radisson Blu Towers Kaushambi Delhi NCR proudly introduce a new era of grandeur through their exclusive membership program, Flavour Club. This remarkable initiative presents two distinctive tiers of luxury: the Regal Membership and the Radiant Membership, each offering a bespoke experience that redefines the boundaries of culinary excellence and refined luxury.
Mr. Navneet Jain, CEO, Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR and Radisson Blu Towers Kaushambi Delhi NCR \"I am thrilled to introduce the Flavour Club membership at Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR and Radisson Blu Towers Kaushambi Delhi NCR, a truly exceptional offering that seamlessly combines luxury and culinary excellence.
As a Flavour Club member, you are in for an extraordinary experience. Enjoy complimentary stays in our Superior Rooms, with the opportunity to upgrade to even more opulent accommodations. Dining withtransforms into a journey of culinary delight, with exclusive discounts on our diverse restaurant buffets. Indulge in the sumptuofferings at Sultan or relish breathtaking views and cuisine at ROOFTOP - The View.
But that\'s not all. Your journey with Flavour Club extends beyond dining and lodging. Take a leisurely dip in our pool, treat yourself to a pampering session at LOOKS Salon with exclusive deals, and rejuvenate with our spa offerings at Elixir Spa.
The Flavour Club promises a world of endless pleasure and luxury, designed with you in mind. We can\'t wait to welcome you into this exclusive community, where every moment is an invitation to experience the extraordinary.
And, when you have two distinctive hotels, each with its unique theme, we want you to relish the deluxe services of both properties. In curating the Flavour Club membership vouchers, we\'ve carefully considered that you should receive maximum benefits from your loyalty. With just one Flavour Club membership, you\'ll gain access to a wide array of flavor-packed options, allowing you to savor the best of both worlds.
Joinin this journey of indulgence and discovery, and let the Flavour Club elevate your experience with us.\"
Here\'s a brief overview of two distinctive memberships, each of which allows members to enjoy the benefits of one or both hotels
Regal Membership: Embark on an Epicurean Journey
Step into the Flavour Club, where opulence and gastronomy merge seamlessly. As a valued Regal Member, you\'re invited to embark on an extraordinary journey crafted by Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR and Radisson Blu Towers Kaushambi Delhi NCR. Delight in lavish stays and savor flavors that redefine indulgence. Exclusive benefits include a flat 50% discount on food buffet and soft beverages for tables of up to 5 guests, including the cardholder, during the Member\'s Day. Enjoy themed dining experiences throughout the week - from rooftop views to the exquisite Sultan\'s cuisine.
Regal Membership card holders unlock a treasure trove of privileges, including discounts ranging from 25% to 50% on food buffet bills for varying group sizes, and enticing discounts on alcoholic beverages, In-Room dining, spa therapies, and more. These carefully curated benefits ensure that every moment with The Flavours becomes an unparalleled experience in luxury and indulgence.
Radiant Membership: A Symphony of Tastes and Comfort
The Flavour Club, a realm where culinary artistry and refined luxury intertwine to create an extraordinary journey. Radiant Members, esteemed guests of Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR and Radisson Blu Towers Kaushambi Delhi NCR, are invited to experience a world where lavish stays and captivating flavors redefine indulgence. Enjoy an exclusive flat 50% discount on food buffet and soft beverages for tables of up to 15 guests, including the cardholder, on Member\'s Day. Explore themed culinary delights through each day of the week, ranging from rooftop elegance to the regal Sultan\'s cuisine.
Radiant Membership brings forth a host of privileges, including discounts of 25% to 50% on food buffet bills for different group sizes, along with enticing benefits such as discounts on alcoholic beverages, In-Room dining, spa therapies, and more. These meticulously curated offerings ensure that each moment spent with The Flavours becomes an extraordinary journey in luxury and culinary excellence.
