Emergency Assistance To The State Of Libya In Response To The Damages Caused By The Flood Disaster

On September 18, the emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, water purifiers, etc.) that the Government of Japan had decided to provide through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster in the State of Libya, arrived at the airport in Benghazi, the eastern part of the country.

On September 19, these emergency relief goods were handed over, by Mr. AMADERA Masaki, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Libya and Special Coordinator for Libya, to the officials of the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Libyan Humanitarian Relief Agency (LIBAID), which will be in charge of the distribution, and were quickly transferred to the areas affected by the flood disaster.

The Government of Japan also decided to allocate the most part of the“Grant for Food Assistance Programme” of FY2022 (worth approximately 1.6 million USD), that Japan had provided through WFP, to those affected by the flood disaster. Chargé d'Affaires Amadera conducted a site visit to the warehouse of WFP Libya in Benghazi, which stores the food provided by Japan.

Prior to the visit, Chargé d'Affaires Amadera talked over phone with Mr. Saqr BUJWARI, Mayor of Benghazi, and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the disaster as well as to their families and the people of Libya. He also stated that Japan will continue to provide assistance based on the local needs. Mayor BUJWARI expressed, in turn, his gratitude to the messages of condolences given by His Majesty the Emperor and Prime Minister Kishida and the speedy assistance provided by the Government and the people of Japan, and explained the needs of the affected areas.

The Government of Japan will continue to provide assistance based on the local needs, while closely communicating with the Government of Libya.