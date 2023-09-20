Safeguarding The Future: Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit Comes To Johannesburg On October 3Rd

In a digital landscape fraught with cyber threats, the imperative for updated cybersecurity strategies in public institutions has never been more pressing. Recent high-profile cyber incidents, such as the ransomware attacks targeting key South African entities including the

City of Johannesburg

( ),

Transnet

( ), and the

Department of Justice

have underscored the vulnerability of public sector organizations and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to the relentless pursuits of hackers and cyber criminals. To address this critical issue head-on, the stage is set for the upcoming

Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit 2023

scheduled for October 3rd in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Interpol's African Cyberthreat Assessment Report for 2021

cast a stark light on the situation, revealing that cyber attacks exact a staggering R2.2 billion toll on South Africa annually. Further compounding this statistic, an

insightful report by Accenture on digital safety

divulged that South Africa contends with an average of approximately 577 malware attacks per hour.

The significance of the cyber threat is neither localized nor restricted. The

African Union encountered a crippling cyber onslaught

earlier this year, resulting in the paralysis of its systems and rendering employees bereft of access to both work emails and the broader internet. Meanwhile, efforts to

disrupt the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

(GERD) and the country's major financial institutions were thwarted by Ethiopian authorities in 2022. Shumete Gizaw, the director-general of the Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency (INSA), underscored the gravity of the situation, revealing that a staggering 37,000 interlinked computers used by financial institutions had been targeted in the failed cyber attacks.

In the wake of this alarming surge of cyber incursions on public sector domains, the clarion call for proactive cybersecurity strategies has become resonant. Government departments, agencies, and State Owned Enterprises must now recalibrate their cybersecurity outlooks and undertake substantial investments in infrastructure, skills development, and cutting-edge technology. These proactive measures will be pivotal in not only mitigating existing vulnerabilities but also in erecting robust barriers against potential future attacks.

The

Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit 2023

offers a rallying platform for stakeholders invested in safeguarding public sector interests against the escalating tide of cyber threats. By participating in this significant event, attendees will gain exposure to the latest insights, best practices, and case studies that collectively form the bedrock of effective cybersecurity measures. The summit also presents an invaluable networking opportunity, where attendees can connect with peers and solution providers to exchange perspectives, challenges, and innovative strategies.

