GCC States, Stress Iraq T Respect Kuwait's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- GCC states' foreign ministers and their American counterpart Antony Blinken on Wednesday affirmed necessity that Iraq adhere to the State of Kuwait sovereignty.
They affirmed that Baghdad must respect its territorial sanctity and UN resolutions namely Resolution 833 regarding demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq borders.
Moreover, the ministers in a statement issued at end of a ministerial-level meeting called for completing demarcation of the borders beyond the mark 162 and urged Iraq to rapidly settle the "international legal status" to ensure the treaty that regulates navigation via Khor Abdullah waterway, worked out in 2012.
Furthermore, they renewed their support for the UN Security Council Resolution 2107 (2013) regarding rerun of all Kuwaitis to their home country including those missing pthe Kuwaiti properties namely the national archive to the UN mission in Iraq.
They expressed hope that Iraq would continue cooperating to make progress in the file and called on Iraq and the UN to spare no effort to resolve relevant issues.
Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had taken part in the meeting between the GCC ministers and Blinken, held on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Sheikh Salem during the session reacted to the rule issued by the Supreme Federal Court in Iraq regarding the border treaty, endorsed by the Iraqi parliament and the Kuwaiti National Assembly in 2013 -- a copy of which had been delivered to the UN.
In his reaction, he shed light on the inaccurate information and the abusive rhetoric against the State of Kuwait from Baghdad. (end)
