Raffles Doha, Mclaren Unveil Exhilarating Afternoon Teallaboration

Doha, Qatar: Raffles Doha, the epitome of luxury and elegance in Qatar, is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with McLaren, the renowned British supercar manufacturer.

This unique partnership will bring an exclusive and exhilarating Afternoon Tea experience to Malaki Lounge, where high tea meets the Grand Prix.

Inspired by the adrenaline-fueled world of McLaren, the McLaren Afternoon Tea at Raffles Doha promises to ignite your palate with a symphony of flavors and sensations.

This limited-time culinary journey is meticulously crafted by the culinary artisans at Raffles, showcasing the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients, all presented in true Raffles artistry.

Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in this extraordinary experience from September 18th to October 12th, 2023, between 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm at Malaki Lounge. Priced at QAR 330 per person, the McLaren Afternoon Tea is set to become a must-try gastronomic adventure for residents and visitors alike.

As part of this collaboration, Raffles Doha and McLaren Doha are delighted to offer guests the chance to elevate their experience by booking a McLaren test drive.

Feel the excitement and immerse yourself in the world of high-performance automotive engineering.

In addition to the culinary excellence and the McLaren test drive experience, this collaboration is a celebration of the highly anticipated F1 Grand Prix and Geneva Motor Show coming to Qatar.

It's an opportunity for Raffles Doha and McLaren Doha to unite their passion for excellence, sophistication, and thrilling experiences.

“We are delighted to partner with McLaren for this unique Afternoon Tea collaboration,” said Christian Hirt, Managing Director at Raffles and Fairmont Doha.

“At Raffles, we are committed to offering our guests the most exceptional and unforgettable experiences. The McLaren Afternoon Tea is a perfect blend of luxury, innovation, and culinary excellence. It's an experience that combines the worlds of motorsport and gastronomy, and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy

it.”

This collaboration between Raffles Doha and McLaren Doha promises to set new standards for luxury and innovation in Doha's culinary scene. Reservations for the McLaren Afternoon Tea are highly recommended to ensure availability during this limited-time event.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact 4030 7100 or email [email protected] .