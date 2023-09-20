Natural Gas Market Report: Growth Prospects & Future Outlook By 2031

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Market projected to hit USD 424.7 trillion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

The natural gas market size was valued at $300.4 trillion in 2021, and is projected to reach $424.7 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Natural gas is a hydrocarbon gas mixture primarily composed of methane (CH4), but it can also contain varying amounts of other hydrocarbons, such as ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, as well as trace amounts of non-hydrocarbon gases. It is a versatile and important source of energy with variapplications.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence:

The report profiled key players that operate in the market, including

ConocoPhillips

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eni

General Electric

GAZPROM NEFT PJSC

Lukoil

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total SE

Natural gas is a mixture of several hydrocarbons majorly accounting for 90% of methane with other hydrocarbons such as ethane, propane, and others. Usually, fewer amounts of nitrogen, hydrogen sulfide, helium, carbon dioxide, and other hydrocarbon are also present in natural gas.

The rise in demand for natural gas from residential consumers, the rapid growth of smart city infrastructure, and the rise in investment toward the upgradation of aged government infrastructure are the key factors that significantly contribute toward the growth of the global natural gas market trends.

These natural gases have proved to be very useful in commercial as well as residential sectors, which, in turn, gives traction to the natural gas market growth globally. There are numeradvantages associated with natural gas with significant uses such as for heating purposes, industrial uses, and the generation of electricity. Hence, to improve global sales, manufacturers of natural gas expand their distribution channel by growing strategic partnerships, investment, and other activities.

The expansion of the electric power industry with the growing power stations in China, and the US, electric power transmission, and distribution of electricity act as a driving factor for the global natural gas market. since are used primarily in the generation process of electricity. In 2021, the U.S. contributed USD 424.3 billion in retail sales of electricity with a year-on-year growth of 8% in 2021, with USD 401 billion in revenue in 2019, followed by USD 406.4 Billion in 2018.

Moreover, another factor fueling the global market demand is its increasing use in the transportation industry as a vehicle fuel, which is widely utilized in the vehicles such as trucks and others. Other applications include agriculture, and the food & beverages industry. These industries use natural gas as a fuel in the production process of plastics, fertilizers, fabrics, and others. These are some factors driving the global natural gas market growth during the forecast period.

The low volatility of natural gas with low energy density is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global natural gas market. Conversely, a rise in investment downstream by major producers is expected to create potential growth opportunities for key players in this market.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Depending on the type, the methane segment registered the highest market share of about 94% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for natural gas from variend-user applications including households, nursing homes, hotels, and others. For consumers with continudemand for food, natural gas is the best option since it is used as a fuel for cooking purposes, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the industrial segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%. Rapid urbanization is the key factor that exhibits the growth of industrialization by fulfilling the need of the urban population such as electricity, food, and other application. This is expected to fuel the growth of the natural gas market during the forecast period. In addition, the surge in demand for natural gas from commercial applications such as hotels, warehouses, educational sites, offices, food sales/services, healthcare, and others are anticipated to drive the growth of the market from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered a dominant share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this dominance in the natural gas market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.9%, throughout the forecast period.

Natural gas has gained importance owing to the rise in disposable income in European economies, the growth of the electric power industry, and rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the natural gas market during the forecast period.

Buy This Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Other players that operate in the value chain of the global natural gas market include China National Petroleum (CNPC), Saudi Arabian Oil Co, BP, Rosneft Oil Co., Cabot, Range Resources, Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, Chesapeake, EQT, CNX Resources, Gulfport Energy, Devon Energy, Anadarko, EOG Resources, Ultra Petroleum, etc.

Related Reports:-

Dry Natural Gas Market by Source (Onshore, Offshore), by End Use (Power Generation, Transportation, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Syngas Market by Gasifier (Moving Bed Gasifier, Fluidized Bed Gasifier, Entrained Flow Gasifier, and Others), Technology (Steam Reforming, Partial Oxidation, Auto-Thermal Reforming, Combined or Two-step Reforming, and Biomass Gasification), Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass/Waste, and Others), and Application (Power Generation, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn