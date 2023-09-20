Malaysia Showcases Its World-Class Healthcare Offerings At Oman Health 2023

Featuring medical experts and specialist consultants in fertility, oncology, orthopaedics, and rehabilitation, from award-winning private hospitals in Malaysia such as Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, and Sunway Medical Centre, based in greater Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Healthcare invites interested individuals in seeking treatments abroad to explore the exclusive healthcare packages, as well as potential partners to network with its representatives at the Malaysia Healthcare Pavillion.

The OHEC provides a platform for valuable exchange on medical knowledge, expertise, technology, and best practices among global healthcare players. Representing the Honourable Minister of Health Malaysia, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa as one of the key speakers during the event, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of MHTC, Farizal B. Jaafar had the opportunity to share key highlights on Malaysia's approach to healthcare reforms and advancements within the country's healthcare sector outlined in its recently launched Health White Paper.

“With a keen foon the well-being of its people, the Sultanate of Oman has taken numerefforts through Oman's Health Vision 2050 to develop a strong healthcare ecosystem that is sustainable, inclusive, and highly responsive to the needs of the community. In this perspective, Oman and Malaysia share an aligned aspiration for healthcare reform. Under the Health White Paper, Malaysia aspires to nurture a nation of well-being by creating a healthcare system that is fair, easily accessible, and centered around the people's needs. This commitment reaches far beyond our borders and extends across all subsectors. Through healthcare travel, we aspire to provide the same quality of care to the broader global community,” said Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

“MHTC has been successful in establishing public-private partnerships in varimarkets, fostering relations to facilitate patients to obtain quality treatments in Malaysia. Building upon the success of these partnerships, we look forward to building relationships with strategic Middle Eastern industry players to expand the reach of our quality and affordable healthcare to the Middle Easterners, especially the Omanis, addressing the trend among Omanis seeking healthcare treatments abroad,” added Farizal.

In addition to government-to-government relations, MHTC has also collaborated with globally recognised organisations to drive medical and service excellence, as well as elevate international branding. These include the renowned Mayo Clinic, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMMS), international accreditation bodies like Joint Commission International (JCI) as well as global airlines, financial and insurance service providers, technology enablers, and more.

Healthcare travel in Malaysia is a well-developed industry, serving as a key export service for the country. Rigorously regulated by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, the industry is one of the few countries in the region to receive strong government backing to ensure impeccable standards of quality, safety, and ethics in Malaysian healthcare services.

In addition, Malaysia Healthcare is highly competitive and affordable, providing cutting-edge treatments that are on par with countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan, at a very reasonable cost. This cost efficiency is also an attribute of the strict regulations on pricing outlined by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, to ensure that healthcare in Malaysia remains accessible to everyone who needs it.

“We are excited to be a part of the OHEC, and look forward to exploring innovative opportunities, showcasing the latest technologies, services, and facilities, and leveraging investment opportunities. Malaysia Healthcare is here to provide some of the advanced and cutting-edge facilities to all Omanis and healthcare travellers from this region to be treated in Malaysia, providing exceptional care within a safe and trusted destination for their peace of mind,” said Farizal.

There are currently more than 200 private hospitals in Malaysia, where only the most well-equipped and service-ready facilities are approved and registered to be participating healthcare travel providers. Most doctors and healthcare professionals in Malaysia received their training from internationally acclaimed institutions in Malaysia, USA, United Kingdom, Australia and Europe, and Malaysian private hospitals possess accreditation from reputable institutions, such as the Joint Commission International (JCI), Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee (RTAC), Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) and Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH).

Notably, several of Malaysia's private hospitals have earned prestigirankings, including recognition as top hospitals for varitreatments, such as cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, and paediatrics in the esteemed Newsweek's Best Specialised Hospitals Asia Pacific 2023 survey. Additionally, Malaysia has been recently listed as the top destination for retirement living in Asia by Nasdaq and International Living Magazine.

For comprehensive information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, including healthcare travel, visit . Stay updated with Malaysia Healthcare by following our social media accounts on Facebook at and on LinkedIn through the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council.

For media enquiries: