ADHD Drugs Do Not Enhance Performance, Worsengnitive Ability In Some People, Study Indicates

Research indicates that stimulant-type ADHD drugs do not improve students' academic performance in the classroom.

The FDA recently required updated warnings in the prescribing information for stimulant drugs about the drugs' high potential for abuse, which can lead to addiction and overdose.

The ADHD drug methylphenidate has been linked to a higher risk of depression.

High potential for abuse and overdose of prescription stimulants prompts U.S. Food and Drug Administration to research alternative treatments.

