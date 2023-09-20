Plant-Based Dairy Market Demand Is Estimated To Rise At A Stellar 10.9% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Plant-based Dairy market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting markt growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Plant-based Dairy market.

Key findings of the Plant-based Dairy market study:



Regional breakdown of the Plant-based Dairy market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Plant-based Dairy vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Plant-based Dairy market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Plant-based Dairy market.

Key Companies Profiled



Arla Foods

Daiya Foods Inc.

Danone S.A.

General Mills

Saputo

Chobani

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Unilever

Bel Group

Kraft Heinz

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company Axiom Foods Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Leading plant-based dairy suppliers are raising capital and increasing their investments in the research and development of new technologies to maximize their growth potential.

In December 2022, NotCo, a food technology company announced that it has raised US$ 70 million in a Series D1 funding round. The funding is expected to be used to promote innovation from other CPG brands by the use of NotCo's patented AI technology called Giuseppe to accelerate development in the plant-based product industry.

Plant-based dairy brands are focusing on expanding their sales and revenue generation by launching novel products all over the world to meet increasing demand.



In November 2022, The Planting Hope Company, a start-up founded in 2020 that develops and launches innovative plant-based beverages announced the launch of Hope and Sesame's Sesame milk for Canadian consumers. The product was made available in several grocery stores and on Amazon's Canada website as well. In July 2022, Danone, a French food company announced the launch of the world's first Dairy and Plants Blend baby formula. The company launched this product in response to parents' demand for flexitarian and vegetarian options for their toddlers.

Key Segments of Plant-based Dairy Industry Research



By Product :



Plant-based Milk (By Protein Source)





Almonds





Cashews





Coconuts





Hazelnuts





Oats





Rice





Soy





Flax





Hemp





Macadamia





Peanuts





Pistachios





Quinoa





Sesame



Others



Plant-based Frozen Desserts (By Protein Source)





Avocados





Oats





Cashews





Soy





Almonds



Coconuts



Plant-based Yogurt (By Protein Source)





Oats





Cashews





Soy





Almonds





Coconuts



Others



Plant-based Cheese (By Form)





Blocks & Wedges





Creams, Sauces, & Spreads





Shredded & Crated



Sliced



Plant-based Creamers (By Protein Source)





Soy





Coconuts





Almonds



Others



Plant-based Butter (By Form)





Sticks

Spread

By Nature :



Organic

Conventional

By End Use :



B2B Consumers





Bakery & Confectionery





Snacks & Savouries





Ready Meals





HoReCa



Other Food Products



B2C Consumers





Households

HoReCa

By Sales Channel :



Retail Channels





Hypermarkets & Supermarkets





Convenience Stores





Independent Grocery Stores





Specialty Stores



Online Retailers

Direct Channels

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Queries addressed in the Plant-based Dairy market report:



What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Plant-based Dairy market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Plant-based Dairy market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Plant-based Dairy market?

