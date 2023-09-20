Plant-Based Dairy Market Demand Is Estimated To Rise At A Stellar 10.9% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In 2023, worldwide sales of plant-based dairy products will account for a market value of US$ 12.4 billion and are predicted to reach US$ 34.9 billion by the end of 2033. This huge jump is the result of the global plant-based dairy market forecasted to exhibit rapid expansion at a CAGR of 10.9% over the next ten years.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Plant-based Dairy market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting markt growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Plant-based Dairy market.
Key findings of the Plant-based Dairy market study:
Regional breakdown of the Plant-based Dairy market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Plant-based Dairy vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Plant-based Dairy market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Plant-based Dairy market.
Key Companies Profiled
Arla Foods Daiya Foods Inc. Danone S.A. General Mills Saputo Chobani Earth's Own Food Company Inc. Unilever Bel Group Kraft Heinz Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company Axiom Foods Inc.
Competitive Landscape
Leading plant-based dairy suppliers are raising capital and increasing their investments in the research and development of new technologies to maximize their growth potential.
In December 2022, NotCo, a food technology company announced that it has raised US$ 70 million in a Series D1 funding round. The funding is expected to be used to promote innovation from other CPG brands by the use of NotCo's patented AI technology called Giuseppe to accelerate development in the plant-based product industry.
Plant-based dairy brands are focusing on expanding their sales and revenue generation by launching novel products all over the world to meet increasing demand.
In November 2022, The Planting Hope Company, a start-up founded in 2020 that develops and launches innovative plant-based beverages announced the launch of Hope and Sesame's Sesame milk for Canadian consumers. The product was made available in several grocery stores and on Amazon's Canada website as well. In July 2022, Danone, a French food company announced the launch of the world's first Dairy and Plants Blend baby formula. The company launched this product in response to parents' demand for flexitarian and vegetarian options for their toddlers.
Key Segments of Plant-based Dairy Industry Research
By Product :
Plant-based Milk (By Protein Source) By Nature : By End Use :
Almonds Cashews Coconuts Hazelnuts Oats Rice Soy Flax Hemp Macadamia Peanuts Pistachios Quinoa Sesame Others Plant-based Frozen Desserts (By Protein Source)
Avocados Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Plant-based Yogurt (By Protein Source)
Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Others Plant-based Cheese (By Form)
Blocks & Wedges Creams, Sauces, & Spreads Shredded & Crated Sliced Plant-based Creamers (By Protein Source)
Soy Coconuts Almonds Others Plant-based Butter (By Form)
B2B Consumers By Sales Channel :
Bakery & Confectionery Snacks & Savouries Ready Meals HoReCa Other Food Products B2C Consumers
Retail Channels By Region :
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Direct Channels
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
Queries addressed in the Plant-based Dairy market report:
Why are the Smart Meter Data Manag ement market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Plant-based Dairy market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Plant-based Dairy market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Plant-based Dairy market?
