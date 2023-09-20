Malt Beverage Market Is Ascent To$ 35.17 Billion By 2032 X Herald

At present, worldwide consumption of malt beverages is valued at approximately US$ 24.34 billion, and it is poised for a steady growth trajectory with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% through 2032. Consequently, the global malt beverage market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 35.17 billion by the conclusion of 2032.

Malt beverages are crafted through the fermentation of malted hops and malted barley, often supplemented with varicarbohydrates and additional grains, whether malted or unmalted. These products may occasionally feature flavor enhancements sourced from varipalatable ingredients. Importantly, malt beverages may or may not contain alcohol. Malt, a key ingredient, is renowned for its rich content of B vitamins, essential minerals, specific proteins, and dietary fiber. Due to its mild sweetness akin to sugar, malt is frequently employed as a healthier alternative sweetener. The cereal components typically undergo dehydration, heating, and transformation into dry powder form before being immersed in water for germination.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers of malt drinks are concentrating on producing beverages with exquisite flavours and state-of-the-art packaging while they are in transit for quality marks and production.

Popular malt beverage industry firms are striving to take advantage of this malt beverage market potential since consumers embrace the introduction of new beverages.

One of the biggest beverage manufacturers in the world – Carlsberg – recently introduced a premium beer made with scotch malts to the Indian malt beverage market.

Key Companies Profiled:



Nestlé

Mondelez International

Van Pur S.A.

RateBeer LLC.

Harboe

The Three Horseshoes

GranMalt AG

Cody's

United Brands Company Inc.

Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd.

Barbican

Monarch Custom Beverages

Danish Royal Unibrew Group PureMalt

Malt Beverage Market Drivers:

Evolution of Consumer Preferences: The Shift Towards Diverse Malt Beverages

As consumer tastes and preferences evolve, there is a growing demand for alternative beverage choices that extend beyond the traditional realms of beer and wine. Malt beverages have emerged as a dynamic category, offering a spectrum of flavors, including fruit-infused, flavored, and ready-to-drink options. These innovations cater to consumers in search of distinctive and revitalizing alternatives.

Health-Driven Demand: Malt Beverages for the Moderation-Consci

In an era marked by heightened health consciousness, consumers are increasingly drawn to low-alcohol and alcohol-free beverage alternatives. Malt beverages, with their lower alcohol content compared to conventional beers, align perfectly with the trend toward lighter and more controlled alcohol consumption. They provide an appealing option for individuals seeking flavorful beverages without the higher alcohol levels commonly associated with traditional alcoholic drinks.

The Rise of Craft and Artisanal Appeal: Malt Beverages Crafted for Connoisseurs

“The craft and artisanal beverage movement has gained remarkable traction in recent times. Within the malt beverage realm, craft beers and craft-style malt beverages have emerged as standout offerings. These beverages are characterized by their unique flavors, premium-quality ingredients, and small-batch production methods. They resonate with consumers who place a premium on craftsmanship and seek elevated, premium beverage experiences.”

Unveiling Flavors and Varieties: Innovation in the Malt Beverage Landscape

The malt beverage market is undergoing a remarkable transformation driven by a wave of inventive flavors and product varieties. Manufacturers are introducing an array of captivating options, such as fruit-infused malt beverages, malt-based cocktails, hard seltzers, and energy drinks crafted from malt. These diverse offerings cater to a wide spectrum of consumer tastes and preferences, expanding the market's reach and appealing to a broader customer base.

Key Segments Covered:

· By Nature :



Organic Malt Beverages Conventional Malt Beverages

· By Sales Channel :



Direct Sales

Indirect Sales



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Discount Stores

Food & Drinks Health Stores Online Sales

· By Product :



Health Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Energy Drinks Others

· By End Use :



HoReCa

Beverage Industry Food Industry

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

