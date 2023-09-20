Inflation in Eurozone decreases to 5.2 percent in August

(MENAFN) The yearly inflation rate reached 5.2 percent in the euro region last month, lower than the market estimates.



Based on official data from Eurostat, the rate fell from 5.3 percent in July of the current year as well as 9.1 percent in August of last year.



The inflation rate was at 5.9 percent in the European Union as well, decreasing from 6.1 percent in July 2023 and 10.1 percent in August of last year.



The minimum yearly rates were witnessed in Denmark with 2.3 percent, Spain and Belgium both with 2.4 percent, whereas the maximum rates were recorded by Hungary with 14.2 percent, Czechia with 10.1 percent as well as Slovakia with 9.6 percent.



In comparison to July, yearly inflation declined in 15 member states, stayed steady in one, and rose in 11, it continued.



"In August, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+2.41 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.98 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.19 pp) and energy (-0.34 pp)," it declared.

