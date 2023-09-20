US urges Azerbaijan to halt military task

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked for “an immediate end to hostilities” by Azerbaijan on the Ethnic-Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azeri process has been criticized by the European Union, United States, as well as Russia.
“Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military actions risk worsening the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Blinken declared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for direct dialogue.”
Previously on Tuesday, an unnamed US representative informed a UK news agency that Blinken will conduct discussions with all parties in an attempts to conclude the “egregious” eruption of aggression in the area.
Azerbaijan started what it named “counter-terrorism measures” on the Ethnically-Armenian district of Nagorno-Karabakh previously on Tuesday. Baku alleges that it is pursuing a buildup of the Armenian army in the area, whereas Yerevan denies sending units to Nagorno-Karabakh and has blamed Azerbaijan of trying to conduct the “ethnic cleansing” of the Armenian district.
MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107102892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.