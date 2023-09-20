US cautions Azerbaijan to halt military task

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked for “an immediate end to hostilities” by Azerbaijan on the Ethnic-Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azeri process has been criticized by the European Union, United States, as well as Russia.



“Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military actions risk worsening the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Blinken declared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for direct dialogue.”



Previously on Tuesday, an unnamed US representative informed a UK news agency that Blinken will conduct discussions with all parties in an attempts to conclude the “egregious” eruption of aggression in the area.



Azerbaijan started what it named “counter-terrorism measures” on the Ethnically-Armenian district of Nagorno-Karabakh previously on Tuesday. Baku alleges that it is pursuing a buildup of the Armenian army in the area, whereas Yerevan denies sending units to Nagorno-Karabakh and has blamed Azerbaijan of trying to conduct the “ethnic cleansing” of the Armenian district.

