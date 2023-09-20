Prfe SE: Presenting At Pareto Securities' Energynference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prosafe's Interim CEO, Reese McNeel will present at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo today.
The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe's website
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
Stavanger, 20 September 2023
Prosafe SE
MENAFN20092023004107003653ID1107102887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.