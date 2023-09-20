Financial Results Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB For The First Six Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unaudited consolidated sales revenue of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB for the first six months of 2023 amounts to EUR 136,7 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2022 the sales revenue increased by 11,4 %.
The preliminary consolidated non-audited result of the group of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB for 6 months period of the year 2023 reached EUR 7,2 million ofprofit.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail:
