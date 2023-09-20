Fuel Card Market Drives Toward A Traction Value Of$ 2,725.3 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The worldwide fuel card market is influenced by a multitude of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. These include the increasing urbanization and transportation requirements, the widespread adoption of digital payment systems, and the growing demand for efficient fleet management solutions. Additionally, the market's progress is further propelled by the global drive to reduce fuel expenses and enhance security against fraudulent transactions.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global fuel card market is projected to grow 6.6% and reach the transactional value of US$ 2,725.3 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 5.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

The fuel card market dominates the market with US$ 1,433.0 billion transaction valuations in 2022.

Commercial fleet type segment is expected to grow 2X over the assessment period by 2032. Based on region, demand for fuel is expected to increase at Y-O-Y growth of 6.3% and 8.8%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia by the year 2022.

Competitive landscape:

All the industry leader in ICT are making their own strategy to stand out from other competitors in the fuel card market. The brands like FleetCor Technologies, Inc., WEX Inc., Voyager Fleet Card, Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (IngenGroup), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), RadPayment Solutions, DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group), Edenred other leading players have rolled up their sleeves to enter the market and make their brand presence in the segment.

The cards and payments sector is undergoing rapid change, which is being fueled by both technical advancements and shifting end user's expectations and behavior. The creative methods used by fintech companies, the transformation of the customer experience by mobile devices, the embrace of social media by millennial customers, and legislative developments that have an impact on how business is conducted are all to blame for these changes. When compared to other product offerings in the cards sector, the development of payment methods and card products has fallen behind in the case of fuel cards. However, this is about to change due to the significant move toward payment digitization and the impact of the inteof things (IoT).

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key market players of Fuel Card positioned across regions, sales growth, service capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Strategy

Fuel card firms are monitoring changes in end-user needs and their dynamic behaviour to improve their reach, even though providing high-tech payment gateways will continue to lead the technology race. In order to maintain competition in the future, market competitors are being pushed to offer more sophisticated security services due to growing worries about card skimming and fuel card theft. Additionally, a combination of standard fuel cards and cards for charging electric vehicles will soon reshape the market for fuel cards globally.

Segmentation of Fuel Card Industry Research:

· By Type of Fleet:



Truck Fleet Operators

Business Fleet

Construction Fleet Operators Other Customer Group

· By Card Type:



Universal Fuel Card

Fuel Credit Cards

OnG Corporation Cards

Network Cards Over the Road Fuel Cards

· By Subscription Type:



Bearer Card Registered Card

· By Fleet Type:



Commercial Fleet Over the Road

· By Use Case:



Oil Fees Payment

Parking Payment

Toll Fee Payment

Fleet Maintenance Other Payments

· By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Fuel Card include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Fuel Card Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Fuel Card market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Fuel Card market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Fuel Card market size?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:



