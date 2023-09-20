Commercial Photography Market Is Anticipated To Reach$ 6.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Product photography has tremenddemand in the e-Commerce industry to enhance brand awareness and drive consumer attention to products. It plays an essential role for the sales of products and is projected to gain more popularity with increasing smartphone and Intepenetration.

The commercial photography market increased significantly post-COVID. In 2021, the global market size of commercial photography was around 31% of the total photography services market. Since it is a modern tool that enhances business image and makes enterprises stand out differently from competitors, commercial photography is here to stay.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global commercial photography market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 2.2% and reach US$ 6.4 billion by 2032.

The market exhibited growth at 1.7% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Product photography dominates the market with a share of 45%.

North America led the global market with a 41% share in 2021. The market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.3% and 3.1%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.

“Product photography to become opportunistic factor for the demand for commercial photography,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

How is U.S. Market Growth Being Aided?

The United States commercial photography market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

The U.S. commercial photography market is projected to grow with the increasing demand for professionally clicked photographs for media communication, public relation, and other professional services.

The growing popularity of e-Commerce among enterprises to expand their business online is another major factor attributed to market growth. To sell products or services online, corporates require value-added content and high-quality imagery to gain greater consumer attention.

Segmentation of Commercial Photography Industry Survey



By Type :



Product Photography



Architectural photography



Event Photography



Environmental Photography Headshots



By End-use Industry :



BFSI



Education



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Retails & Consumer Goods



Energy & Utility



Media & Entertainment



Hospitality Others (Not Classified Elsewhere)



By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Market Development

The environment in the commercial photography market reflects extreme competition. To gain a solid hold in the market, prominent service providers are employing organic and non-organic strategies, such as the acquisition of Shutterfly Inc. and Lifetouch in 2018, along with Lifetouch's acquired Unsplash in 2021.

With the utility of advanced photographic equipment, high-quality service offerings will be the primary foof service providers in this market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global commercial photography market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (product photography, architectural photography, event photography, environmental photography, headshots) and end-use industry (BFSI, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retails & consumer goods, energy & utility, media & entertainment, hospitality, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

