Centrepoint Announces Winners Of QR60,000 Back To School Promotion

Centrepoint yesterday announced winners of QR60,000 under their 'back to school' promotion. Pradeep received QR3,000 worth of study table at Centrepoint, Al Asmakh Mall. He was one of the 20 winners from Centrepoint back to school E raffle promotion. A total of 20 winners won QR60,000 worth of study tables from Home Centre.

