Oscar Trading And Technical Services Opens Showroom In Barwa Village

Doha, Qatar: Oscar Trading and Technical Services, a leading provider of commercial kitchen and supermarket equipment, has opened its latest showroom in Barwa Village.

Chairman of Safari Group of Companies, Aboobackar Madappat, and Managing Director of Safari Group of Companies, Shaheen Backer, along with Oscar Managing Partners, Karim KTK and Sabit Ali, inaugurated the outlet.

Other management representatives from the Safari Group of Companies were also present on the occasion.

With many years of experience in commercial kitchen and supermarket equipment sales, Oscar provides excellent service in Qatar.

Furthermore, world-class brands of commercial kitchen, refrigeration, and supermarket equipment, along with spare parts, are also available at Oscar, as stated by management representatives.