UNOCT Applauds Qatar's Role Inuntering Terrorism

New York: Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) Vladimir Voronkov has applauded the prominent position of Qatar in the field of countering terrorism, referring in this context to its strategic role during the Third United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week held in New York in June.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Voronkov noted that the Third Counter-Terrorism Week consisted of three parts: the first was to review the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy; the second was devoted to a high-level conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies of Member States, while the third part included the organisation of 40 side events.

USG Voronkov highlighted the important role played by Qatar during the discussion of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy including consensus-building on this very important document.

On the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, USG Voronkov said:“The Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact is a very important organisational structure for coherent and organised activities of the United Nations on countering terrorism, and the State of Qatar plays a critical role in supporting this platform as its primary financial contributor.”

Speaking about capacity building or technical assistance, he confirmed that UNOCT manages 19 global programmes, 12 of which are implemented with the financial support of Qatar. He complimented the small and medium sized countries in having more and more active role in supporting the implementation of the United Nations counter-terrorism agenda.

He expressed his gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatar for their strong support to UNOCT activities through vital political, financial, and expert contributions to UNOCT.

USG Voronkov also expressed his full support for H H the Amir's way of thinking on the need to eliminate terrorism around the world. He reiterated that eradicating terrorism is a complex issue linked to addressing such issues as improving social life, economic life, transportation, infrastructure.“We need to establish firm ground, which would prevent the dissemination of terrorism,” he said.