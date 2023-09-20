Lolwah, Griffiths Diss Humanitarian Situation In Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs H E Martin Griffiths, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between Qatar and the UN and ways to support and develop them, in addition to developments in the humanitarian situation in Sudan, Syria, and Afghanistan.