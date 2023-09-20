Qatar Takes Seri Steps Inbating Climate Change

New York: Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh H E Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani said that Qatar has taken serilocal and international steps in combating climate change.

He said in a special statement to QNA that Qatar's participation in the Climate Ambition Summit held in New York City, USA, comes in the context of Qatar's engagement with any positive effort to deal with the phenomenon of climate change.

The Minister said t that this phenomenon requires redoubled efforts and joint cooperation between countries to prevent its escalation, pointing out that international climate indicators show that the world is moving in the wrong direction.

He added that MoECC realises the importance of this summit, which brings together most of the world's countries and international decision-makers, which made it participate actively and seriously through its delegation, which includes senior officials and specialists in the ministry, in addition to some young people interested in environmental affairs and climate change.

The Minister said that there is no doubt that the devastating effects of climate change will greatly affect developing and limited-income countries and will also cause severe damage to fragile and vulnerable societies through natural disasters such as drought, fires, and floods.

He also pointed out that the financial commitments made by some countries are still not fulfilled and do not meet the repercussions of the phenomenon of climate change and its global impacts.

The Minister said that the Climate Ambition Summit will be held immediately after the Sustainable Development Goals Summit (2023 SDG Summit).

On the other hand, he said that during the recent period, and as part of its commitment to its international pledges, the State of Qatar launched National Climate Change Action Plan 2030 (NCCAP), which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from all sectors by 2030.

The Minister added that the NAPCC identified more than 35 initiatives to reduce emissions, in addition to 300 measures to reduce the actual or expected climatic stimuli and their effects.

He said that the MoECC participated in the session on investing in climate change education for a green future, in addition to the participation of young people, organized by the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) in cooperation with Silatech.