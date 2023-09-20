Amir's Speechnfirms Qatar's Approach To Resolving Disputes: Turkish Envoy

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu has lauded speech of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, especially His Highness's emphasis on adhering to peaceful methods in resolving disputes.

He said that Amir's speech reflects Qatar's permanent approach to calling for resolving disputes by peaceful means.



Ambassador highlighted the similarity in the visions between Turkiye and Qatar regarding the call for dialogue and a peaceful solution to international crises, praising the speech of H H the Amir in which he said,“The path to resolving conflicts by peaceful means is long and arduous, but it is less costly than wars.”

He noted Qatar's rich experience in the issue of diplomatic mediation to resolve disputes represents the best practical confirmation of what H H the Amir said.

The Ambassador also appreciated H H the Amir for renewing his country's position in support of the Palestinian cause and the call to resolve the worsening crises in Libya, Yemen and Syria.

He also stressed the importance of what H H the Amir mentioned regarding the breakthrough that the region witnessed in relations between countries, represented by constructive dialogue and the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Egypt and Turkiye.

The Ambassador noted that Turkiye and Qatar share a diplomatic policy that seeks stability and harmony in the region. He also praised what H H the Amir said about Qatar's hosting of FIFA World Cup 2022, and the opportunity it represented for interaction between peoples, and for the world to learn about the peoples of the region, aspects of our culture and values, and Qatar's position as a global destination linking East and West. He said that this goal was fully achieved.

The Ambassador also appreciated Doha's position in its donation and initiative to support Moroand Libya after the earthquake and floods disaster, recalling Doha's position in supporting Turkiye after it was hit by an earthquake at the beginning of this year.