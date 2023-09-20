Qatar Active Member Of UN,Ys Official

New York: The spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric affirmed that the partnership and cooperation between the United Nations and the State of Qatar is highly productive and deep.

He expressed that Qatar plays a very active role within the UN. Qatar not only hosts UN offices within its borders but also actively engages in diplomatic efforts. Moreover, Qatar has a consistent track record of fostering international cooperation and has made substantial contributions across multiple domains.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dujarric also highlighted that Qatar is one of the largest donors and supporters of UN agencies. He added that its assistance has a positive impact on all those in need who the United Nations seeks to assist. In this regard, he noted that the United Nations handles about half of the humanitarian aid that is distributed worldwide, and it would not be possible without the active participation and voluntary contributions like those provided by Qatar.

In reference to the participation of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in United Nations meetings, Dujarric emphasized the importance of every member state being represented at the highest level in the General Assembly. This representation signifies Qatar's commitment to the work of the General Assembly and the actions of the UN.

Regarding Qatar's role in contributing to global peace and its significant efforts in facilitating diplomatic relations and geographical connectivity, Dujarric pointed out that Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, played a key role in the political declaration on Sustainable Development Goals. He anticipated positive developments in the adoption of this declaration, demonstrating Qatar's collaborative efforts, alongside Ireland, the other co-facilitator.

Another noteworthy contribution Qatar made was hosting talks concerning Afghanistan, which involved discussions between the Taliban and the international community. This diplomatic effort showcased Qatar's diplomatic prowess and its ability to leverage its geographic location to facilitate dialogue in the aftermath of approximately two decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

In regard to the work of the United Nations Security Council, it was noted that significant divisions within the Council have hindered its effectiveness. Ongoing tensions among some of the world's most powerful nations have caused operational challenges. In this context, it was emphasized that countries like Qatar can play a pivotal role in bridging gaps and bringing people together.

On the issue of the climate crisis, Dujarric stressed the necessity of comprehensive solutions to the climate crisis, which poses a threat to humanity.

He highlighted the importance of reducing carbon emissions and the need to collaborate with the private sector. While awareness of climate issues has grown worldwide, there is often a lack of political courage at the leadership level to take significant action.