Al Bidda Metro Station Earns S Platinum Award For Tainable Operations

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has achieved green building certification for its commitment to sustainable practices at the Al Bidda station of Doha Metro, situated near Al Bidda Park.

Evaluated through the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), the station has earned a GSAS operations certificate, receiving a coveted platinum rating awarded by the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD).

The GSAS Operations Platinum certificate was presented to Qatar Rail in an awarding ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries, alongside senior management from the concerned entities.

Al Bidda Station has become the second metro station in the Doha Metro network to receive the GSAS Platinum Certificate for sustainable operations, following the Education City Station, which received it in October 2022.

Addressing at the event, Founding Chairman of GORD Dr. Yousef Alhorr said,“Qatar Rail's dedication to implementing green building standards across its metro stations sets a commendable example for the region.

“Al Bidda Station's achievement that we are celebrating today represents the organization's steadfast commitment to climate action. At the same time, it highlights the success of GSAS, which, as the only system with a dedicated Railway Scheme, has played a central role in promoting sustainability across all phases of the Doha Metro project.”

Senior QSHESE Director at Qatar Rail Eng. Abdulrahman Al Malik said,“We are very pleased with this recognition. Al Bidda Station has become the second station in the Doha Metro network to receive the prestigiPlatinum certification for sustainable operations from GORD. We are also pleased because of Al Bidda Station's direct linkage to Al Bidda Park, the venue for Expo 2023 Doha event. This achievement reaffirms our unwavering dedication to upholding the highest sustainability standards, particularly in the operation of our facilities.”

He added,“Projects like Doha Metro serve to propel Qatar's journey towards environmental sustainability. They underscore the significance of the built environment in pursuing our path towards a sustainable future, harmonizing with the strategic objectives articulated in Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE). We look forward to enhancing the collaboration between GORD and Qatar Rail in the field of sustainability.”

Notably, Al Bidda Metro Station has previously received recognition for its sustainability efforts, having earned the GSAS Design & Build 4-Star certificate as well as the GSAS Construction Management Class A certificate. The project's latest GSAS Operations certificate reinforces Qatar Rail's commitment to sustainable operations and environmental stewardship.