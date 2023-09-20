Minister Of State, Iran Deputy FM Diss Efforts To Revive Nuclear Negotiations

New York; Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs of Iran H E Dr. Ali Bagheri, the chief Iranian negotiator for the negotiations to return to the nuclear agreement, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest regional and international developments, particularly efforts related to negotiations to return to the joint action plan.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Qatar for its successful efforts in mediating the US-Iranian agreement regarding the detainees.