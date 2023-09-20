Mild Autumn Weather Persists, With Gradual Temp Changes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan continues to experience pleasant autumn weather with gradual changes in temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to be within the normal range for this time of year. The atmosphere remains mild and comfortable, particularly in the highlands and plains. However, hotter conditions prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department said in its forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Additionally, some clouds are expected to appear at different altitudes in the northern and eastern regions of the country. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the northwest to the northeast, occasionally causing dust in the eastern parts of the kingdom.
As we move into Friday and Saturday, a slight uptick in mercury levels is anticipated, resulting in relatively warm conditions over the mountainareas and plains, while other regions will be hot. Moderate winds will persist, blowing from the northwest to the northeast.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 27 and 32 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 15 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 37C and lows of 23C.
