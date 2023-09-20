Carrier's Energy Insights Named A Winner Of 2023 Excellence In Tomer Service Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) EcoEnergy Insights a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Inteof Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.
The award celebrates the exceptional level of remote service provided by the BluEdgeTM Command Centers of EcoEnergy Insights. The Business Intelligence Group presented this award as part of its annual awards program, which acknowledges individuals and companies that deliver exceptional customer service through improved communication.
Company :-Energy
User :- Energy
Email :
Phone :-09619306831 Url :-
MENAFN20092023003198003206ID1107102855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.