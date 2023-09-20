Eye Care Camp By Jagat Pharma Lights Up Foundation Day Of IIIT-Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jagat Pharma, a prestiginame in the Ayurvedic healthcare sector, continues building social impact with its inclusive goals, spreading the light of vision far and wide. This time, Jagat Pharma has opted to conduct a free eye care camp at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) to cater to all the students and faculty members on the Institute's 15th foundation day.
This unique eye care camp aimed to provide comprehensive eye care solutions to the students, alumni, and faculty members of IIIT-Delhi. Beyond routine eye check-ups, attendees were privileged to consult with seasoned eye specialists who provided personalized recommendations tailored to their unique needs. The one-on-one interaction gave participants invaluable insights and guidance for maintaining optimal eye health.
Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma, expressed his enthusiasm about this transformative initiative. He stated, "At Jagat Pharma, our mission has always been to enhance the quality of life through Ayurvedic Eye solutions. Collaborating with IIIT-Delhi for this eye care camp aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting holistic health for all without any surgery. We firmly believe that good vision is the foundation of a productive and fulfilling life, and we are honored to have been a part of this enlightening endeavor. The free eye check-up camp had a profound impact, benefiting several attendees and making them aware of how to take regular eye care. It provided them an invaluable opportunity to detect and address potential eye conditions that might have gone unnoticed."
An IIIT-Delhi spokesperson shared their thoughts on this collaboration, saying "IIIT-Delhi is dedicated to the well-being of its students, alumni, and faculty members. This collaborative eye care camp with Jagat Pharma has provided our community with preventive eye care services and reinforced our commitment to holistic education. . We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Jagat Pharma for organizing a complimentary eye check-up camp in commemoration of our 15th anniversary."
