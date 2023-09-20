Armenia's Ongoing Terrorist Acts Backfired With Antiterrorist Measures - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Another
terrorist attack committed by Armenians, which resulted in the
deaths of seven Azerbaijani officers, overflowed the cup of our
patience, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Elshan
Musayev told Trend .
"Therefore, there was no other option but to launch
anti-terrorist measures. Constant provocations by Armenia,
non-compliance with the trilateral declaration, support of
terrorist groups in our territories, and the presence of illegal
armed groups made it necessary to take local anti-terrorist
measures. The entire responsibility for the emergence of this
situation falls on Armenia," he said.
He noted that the launch of anti-terrorist measures by
Azerbaijan is quite an adequate response.
"Armenian terrorists will get a worthy lesson very soon. Let
everyone be sure of that! They do not want to go to peace talks.
They can only carry out provocations and terror, nothing else.
Therefore, there is nothing to think about anymore but waiting.
Such people never mend their ways. They will not rest until they
feel the impact of the "iron fist"," the deputy added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh
economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful
population returning to the territories liberated from occupation,
civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works,
and our military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed
formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the
use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the
Azerbaijani Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets
during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result
of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village
of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying
employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got
blown up on a mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed
groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed
[under the trilateral statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist
attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,
Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar
Zamanov, died on the spot.