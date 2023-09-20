Azerbaijani Oil Pricesntinue Increasing

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by 63 cents to $101.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $83.12 per barrel, up by 57 cents as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 63 cents compared to the previprice and made up $96.87 per barrel on September 19.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 20.