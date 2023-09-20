Anti-Terrorist Deeds In Region To Fix Azerbaijan'snstitutional Order - Ukrainian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Anti-terrorist
activities conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in the region
[Karabakh] aim to restore Azerbaijan's constitutional order,
Ukrainian military expert Alexander Kovalenko told Trend .
He emphasized that Azerbaijan is conducting these activities on
its internationally recognized territory, adding that they won't
last long because the country will achieve its goals in a short
time.
"These anti-terrorist activities are of a local nature,"
Kovalenko said.
The expert also touched upon the role of the CSTO (Collective
Security Treaty Organization) in this matter.
"The CSTO won't interfere in what is happening. Karabakh is
internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, which was
occupied by Armenia in the 1990s, and the anti-terrorist activities
of the Azerbaijani Army don't mean an occupation of Armenia. The
CSTO statute is not applicable here," he concluded.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a
terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of
Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees
of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a
mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which
haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed
by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral
statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack
that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov,
died on the spot.