Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Reaches To Media Outlets And Social Medrs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. During the
anti-terrorist activities conducted on the basis of the Law of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Combating Terrorism", the public shall
be informed about terrorist acts in the form and volume established
by the head of the operational headquarters or a representative of
the operational headquarters responsible for public relations,
Trend reports via the
General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that it is not allowed to disseminate the following
information:
1) on tactics and technical means of conducting anti-terrorist
operations;
2) information posing a threat to the life and health of people
in the zone of anti-terrorist actions or outside this zone and
preventing the implementation of anti-terrorist actions;
3) information justifying terrorism or serving as its
propaganda;
4) information about persons participating in anti-terrorist
operations or assisting in such activities.
It is considered an administrative misdemeanor to post
information on terrorist acts and anti-terrorist activities in
Inteinformation resources prohibited for dissemination.
(Article 388-1 of the Code of Administrative Misdemeanors)
Individuals are punished with an administrative fine of 500 to 1000
manat (from $294 to $588), officials from 1000 manat ($588) to 1500
manat ($882), or administrative detention for up to 1 month, and
legal entities are fined from 1500 manat ($882) to 2000 manat
($1,176).
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh
economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful
population returning to the territories liberated from occupation,
civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works,
and our military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed
formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the
use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the
Azerbaijani Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets
during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result
of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village
of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying
employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got
blown up on a mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed
groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed
[under the trilateral statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist
attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,
Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar
Zamanov, died on the spot.