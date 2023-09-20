Separatists' Military Facilities And Weaponry Destroyed By Precise Fire Strikes (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Military
facilities and military equipment of separatists located on
strategically important heights of Azerbaijan have been destroyed
by precise fire strikes, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
Will be updated
