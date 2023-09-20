Wednesday, 20 September 2023 10:36 GMT

Separatists' Military Facilities And Weaponry Destroyed By Precise Fire Strikes (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Military facilities and military equipment of separatists located on strategically important heights of Azerbaijan have been destroyed by precise fire strikes, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

