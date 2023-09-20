Azerbaijanbats Outlaw Armed Gangs In Its Own Territories - Sian Political Scientist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan is
conducting anti-terrorist activities on its territory against
illegal armed groups, Russian political scientist Alexey Naumov
said, Trend reports.
"First and defining: Karabakh is Azerbaijan. From the point of
view of international law, from the point of view of Russia, from
the point of view of the UN, from the official point of view of
Armenia itself," he said.
Alexey Naumov emphasized that Azerbaijan is now conducting
anti-terrorist activities on its territory against illegal armed
groups, which should have been withdrawn from there three years
ago. The requirement to withdraw them is officially enshrined in
the Trilateral Statement of 2020.
"Second: no one has attacked Armenia. Armenia's territory is not
under threat, its armed forces are sitting in barracks and are not
involved in battles. This implies the third thing, Russia fully
fulfills its allied obligations within the Collective Security
Treaty Organization, claims to the contrary do not correspond to
reality and are designed to involve Russia in a war for the
interests of the radical part of the Armenian society. Fourth:
Russian peacekeepers should not take part in battles. Russian
peacekeepers should protect civilians (which they are doing now)
and record ceasefire violations (which they have been doing for
three years, recording the presence of those very armed groups on
the territory of Karabakh)," he said.
Naumov notes that in the three years since the conclusion of the
Trilateral Statement, it has been necessary to promote the
reintegration of the region into Azerbaijan. In fact, the opposite
has happened - attempts by separatists to preserve and develop
separatist sentiments in the region by all means, he added.
Therefore, as the political scientist said, attempts to blame
all miscalculations on Russia can be understood (and explained by
the shock of what is happening and irresponsibility), but cannot be
accepted.
