"First and defining: Karabakh is Azerbaijan. From the point of view of international law, from the point of view of Russia, from the point of view of the UN, from the official point of view of Armenia itself," he said.

Alexey Naumov emphasized that Azerbaijan is now conducting anti-terrorist activities on its territory against illegal armed groups, which should have been withdrawn from there three years ago. The requirement to withdraw them is officially enshrined in the Trilateral Statement of 2020.

"Second: no one has attacked Armenia. Armenia's territory is not under threat, its armed forces are sitting in barracks and are not involved in battles. This implies the third thing, Russia fully fulfills its allied obligations within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, claims to the contrary do not correspond to reality and are designed to involve Russia in a war for the interests of the radical part of the Armenian society. Fourth: Russian peacekeepers should not take part in battles. Russian peacekeepers should protect civilians (which they are doing now) and record ceasefire violations (which they have been doing for three years, recording the presence of those very armed groups on the territory of Karabakh)," he said.

Naumov notes that in the three years since the conclusion of the Trilateral Statement, it has been necessary to promote the reintegration of the region into Azerbaijan. In fact, the opposite has happened - attempts by separatists to preserve and develop separatist sentiments in the region by all means, he added.

Therefore, as the political scientist said, attempts to blame all miscalculations on Russia can be understood (and explained by the shock of what is happening and irresponsibility), but cannot be accepted.